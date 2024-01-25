GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK strongman from Coimbatore R. Krishnan alias Payya Gounder ends life

Police sources said that Krishnan allegedly took the extreme step at his farmhouse on Kalapatti - Kurumbapalayam road early Thursday.

January 25, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

DMK strongman from Coimbatore R. Krishnan (65), popularly known as Payya Gounder, allegedly ended his life on Thursday, January 25, 2024 morning.

Police sources said that Krishnan allegedly took the extreme step at his farmhouse on Kalapatti-Kurumbapalayam road early in the morning.

Though persons who work at the farmhouse rushed him to a private hospital, doctors declared him brought dead, sources added.

Among other roles, Krishnan had served as DMK Coimbatore district (West) in-charge and president of Kalapatti town panchayat.

Though the party fielded Krishnan in the Kavundampalayam constituency in the 2021 assembly election, he lost to AIADMK’s P.R.G. Arunkumar. He had lost to AIADMK’s V.C. Arukutty in 2016.

Though Krishnan was not bestowed with major leadership roles following the second consecutive defeat in his home turf, he continued to maintain support from a large section of cadres.

The Kovilpalayam police are investigating the reasons for the alleged suicide.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Related Topics

Coimbatore / politics (general) / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / suicide

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.