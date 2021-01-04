DMK staring at serious split, says Palaniswami

He rejects Stalin’s prediction about a possible split in AIADMK, tells him to prevent divisions in the opposition party

DMK president M.K. Stalin should take immediate and effective steps to prevent serious splits within his own party as his elder brother (M.K. Alagiri) was “all set to launch his party”, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Sunday.

He also said the Leader of the Opposition was levelling baseless corruption charges against his government while comfortably forgetting that it was his party people who were facing serious charges in various courts, including in the 2G spectrum case.

‘Corruption list’

At a party campaign event here, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK president, who was indulging in mud-slinging against the Tamil Nadu government by levelling baseless corruption charges, had submitted a “corruption list” to the Governor, even as the State government had adopted an e-tendering system in all Departments to ensure transparency.

Moreover, the tender being referred to by Mr. Stalin was cancelled 18 months ago. Hence, there was no room for nepotism and corruption, he said.

The DMK had given ₹430 crore for constructing the new Secretariat after floating the tender only for ₹200 crore, the Chief Minister added. “Where did the ₹230 crore go? The DMK, which was involved in the ₹1.76 lakh crore 2G spectrum auction case and is now facing the case in the court following the appeal preferred by the CBI, will have to submit a convincing reply to the court,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

False propaganda

On the gram sabha meetings being conducted by the DMK, the Chief Minister said the Opposition party was attempting to trigger unrest among the public, as it was desperate to return to power again. Hence, the voters should be beware such false propaganda.

“If the DMK faces the election in an upright manner, the voters will at least give the party ‘Opposition’ status. Else,it will be trashed once again,” he said.

Referring to Mr. Stalin’s prediction about the split in the AIADMK even as rumours are doing the rounds that Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam would be used to engineer the breakup before the Assembly election, Mr. Palaniswami said it was the DMK that was seriously starring at a major split, with the “Madurai-based man” (M.K. Alagiri) about to float his own outfit.

When he addressed the party’s IT wing cadre, Mr. Palaniswami exhorted them to work hard to ensure the victory of the AIADMK in the election.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju, stopped for tea in a small roadside shop and interacted with its staff.