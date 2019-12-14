DMK stages protest against Citizenship Act in Vellore

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing leaders from the Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts staged protests in their respective headquarters against passing of the new Citizenship Act.

Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party ‘anti-Muslim’ and ‘anti-minority’, they condemned passing of such draconian acts.

More than 50 protesters were detained for staging a protest near Anna Kalaiarangam in Vellore.

DMK leaders from the district, Mohamed Sakhi and Rajamarthandan, addressed the participants and urged them to consistently oppose the BJP’s move to undermine the country’s secular identity.

At a protest organised at Arcot near Ranipet, many activists were seen tearing copies of the Bill, which proposes citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The police could not prevent them from burning the photocopies of the bill. More than 30 protesters were detained and taken to a marriage hall.

In Tirupattur, DMK party leader, Muthamizhselvi, led the the protests.

The cadre tore copies of the bill after which they were arrested and sent to a marriage hall.

In Tiruvannamalai, DMK youth wing’s north district secretary, Nareshkumar, led the protests.