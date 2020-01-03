Tamil Nadu

DMK spreading false information, ruling party tells poll watchdog

The AIADMK has petitioned the State Election Commission, urging it to take action against DMK president M.K. Stalin for spreading “false information” about the counting process for the rural local body elections.

Late on Thursday evening, organising secretaries of the party C. Ponnaiyan and J.C.D. Prabhakar visited the office of the SEC and urged the Commissioner to see to it that the process passed off smoothly.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Prabhakar lauded the SEC for the way in which the counting process was being carried out, and accused the DMK of having indulged in “violence and irregularities” during the 2006 local body polls. He said it was “incredible” that Mr. Stalin was unaware of the several stages involved in the counting process for the rural local body polls. “Without realising this, he has alleged that the authorities have been delaying the announcement of results,” the senior AIADMK functionary added.

