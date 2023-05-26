DMK slams BJP over I-T searches in premises of individuals linked to T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji

May 26, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Following the Income Tax department’s coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu at individuals linked to state Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji, the ruling DMK alleged the BJP is using central agencies such as the I-T to "avenge" opposition parties.

DMK organisation secretary and former MP R.S. Bharathi claimed the searches were a result of the BJP "unable" to digest his party-led government's popularity in Tamil Nadu.

The searches were being held in various cities including Karur and Coimbatore at the premises of individuals linked to the minister, police sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Close relatives of the Minister and some contractors were among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities.

Senthilbalaji responds

Speaking to reporters at Chennai, the Minister denied reports he was also being searched by the authorities and said searches were being held at the premises of his brother, his friends and relatives along with their acquaintances.

"There were no raids in my premises. Even if so, I am ready to face them. Such raids are not new to us as similar action was held during the last phase of the campaigning for the (2021) Assembly polls...In most places where the searches were held, the individuals are already paying tax; they are not tax evaders," he said.

"If someone has done something wrong, please take action. Instead, is it fair to scale the wall and enter the house," he said referring to officials doing so at one of the places.

He said the persons concerned have assured full cooperation to authorities and would furnish whatever documents and details are sought by them.

Damage to vehicles of I-T officials

To a question on vehicles of I-T officials being damaged in Karur, he quoted the local police as saying the authorities had not informed them of the searches in advance and sought protection.

Tense moments prevailed at Karur when miscreants allegedly damaged a car used by Income Tax officials. The windscreen was damaged in the episode.

Mr. Senthilbalaji said he was in public life since mid-90s and denied any wrongdoing on his part.

On reports of a massive residential property coming up in his native Karur, Balaji said it was in the name of his brother's wife on land "gifted" by her mother. No land has been purchased in his name or that of his family members since 2006, he claimed.

The raids at the locations linked to the DMK strongman came at a time when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is on an official foreign trip to Singapore and Japan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT