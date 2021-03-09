DMK signs pact with CPI(M), allots six seats

3 smaller parties get a seat each and will contest on DMK symbol

The DMK on Monday signed a seat-sharing agreement with the CPI(M) for six Assembly seats. It also signed an agreement with the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), the Aathi Thamizhar Peravai (ATP) and the Makkal Viduthalai Katchi (MVK) for one seat each. Candidates of these three parties will contest on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol.

With the seats allotted to the allies so far, the DMK will contest in 187 of the 234 constituencies, including those where the MDMK, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, the TVK, the ATP and the MVK will contest on the Rising Sign symbol. Sources said a few more seats might be allotted to smaller partners.

Tough negotiations

The agreement with the CPI(M) came at the end of tough negotiations. On Saturday, after the second round of talks, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said the seats on offer were inadequate.

Speaking to reporters after signing the agreement with DMK president M.K. Stalin, Mr. Balakrishnan said the party had agreed to the offer of six seats with the sole objective of defeating the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

He said the BJP had toppled the Puducherry government with just a few representatives in the Assembly. “We have to ensure that the BJP does not make inroads into Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The DMK has already allocated 25 Assembly seats to Congress, besides the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat for the byelection; six seats each to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Communist Party of India and the MDMK; 2 seats to the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (one of which will be contested on the DMK’s symbol); and three seats to the Indian Union Muslim League.