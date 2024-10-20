DMK should shun language politics: Tamilisai

The DMK should shun language politics and pursue constructive politics instead, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons, she said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was trying to project a false image that the DMK was the only party with an affinity towards Tamil. The party, she said, was trying to portray that the BJP had no affinity towards the language.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, paid respects to a portrait of Rajendra Cholan at a port in Maharashtra. Tamil was also being taught at Banaras University, and studied by students in other States as well, she pointed out.

Promoting one language does not amount to belittling Tamil. Tamil can only be enriched, she added.

She further said that in Haryana, there were attempts to portray the BJP as an “anti-farmer” party. However, the people rejected them.

Similarly, in Tamil Nadu there was an attempt to portray the BJP as “anti-Tamil”. How many DMK Ministers have their children studying Tamil, and how many of their schools have followed the three-language system? Several students were failing in Tamil in the State. The School Education Minister had written his name in Urdu on a school board, she alleged.

‘Can’t skip lines’

She further said that the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu should be sung entirely, and no line should be skipped. However, she said the distorted rendition of the State anthem was unintentional, and the issue had been blown out of proportion. The Chief Minister could have spoken to the Governor, and resolved the issue. But he was politicising the issue.

She further said that the State government should regulate the coaching centres for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). About 1,500 students in the State had cleared the test without coaching, and 78 government school students had entered medical colleges without the 7.5% quota, she claimed.