DMK should rectify mistakes it has committed in implementation of social justice: PMK

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss has called upon the DMK Government to bring out measures to rectify the mistakes that he says it has committed in the implementation of social justice in the State.

Addressing a press conference at his Thailapuram residence on Monday, May 13, 2024, Dr. Ramadoss said the PMK has been continually spearheading the campaign on social justice. The party has been reiterating the importance of conducting a caste-wise census, to provide reservations based on that data, for the past 44 years. However, it is disappointing that the State government has not understood this social justice message, he said.

Though the DMK government had ideologically accepted the demand for a caste-wise census, it was shirking its responsibility by claiming that the Union Government was better placed, legally, to carry out the exercise. States such as Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh had already conducted a caste-wise census while the process was underway in Telangana. The Tamil Nadu government should avoid further delays in holding a caste-wise census he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said Tamil Nadu had directed the State Backward Classes Commission on January 12, 2023, to submit a report on the 10.5 % internal reservation for Vanniyars. Though more than 16 months have passed, no decision has been taken on this as yet.

The PMK leader said that he and the party president, Anbumani Ramadoss, had written seven letters to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and spoken to him several times regarding the issue. Though the Tamil Nadu government could have decided and implemented it, there are no signs of this happening, he pointed out.

Agitation to be held

The PMK has decided to organise agitations in support of the demand for implementation of 10.5% internal reservations for Vanniyars within the Most Backward Class quota. The date for the agitation will be announced soon, he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the rank and file of the party in Villupuram district were keen that the party should contest the byelection to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency in Villupuram district. The election is likely to be held in August or September and the PMK will hold discussions with its allies and take a decision on contesting the byelection, he added.

