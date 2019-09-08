DMK seeks withdrawal of circular on railway exams

Legislators belonging to the DMK have made a representation to the chairman of the Railway Board, seeking the withdrawal of the instruction to hold the general departmental competitive exams for railway employees in only English and Hindi.

They urged the Board to ensure that all competitive exams of the Railways are conducted in Tamil and other regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

“This move has brought deep discomfort in Tamil Nadu. After the controversial circular recanted by the Postal Department, this is the second instance of the imposition of Hindi in government undertakings,” they said in a letter.

“This goes against the premise of language equality and unduly favours one section of citizens. The DMK opposes such discriminatory practices and reiterates that the Union government and the Railway Board must ensure that all Indians are treated equally, irrespective of their linguistic or geographical background,” they said.

‘Undue advantage’

Requesting the Railway Board to reconsider its decision, they said it “harshly penalised” non-Hindi speakers for no fault of their own and gave undue advantage to Hindi speakers in these exams.

DMK MPs, led by Kanimozhi, presented the letter to the Southern Railway’s general manager in Chennai. Party MPs R.S. Bharathi, P. Wilson, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy and M. Shanmugam and MLAs Sekar Babu and Ranganathan were part of the team of legislators.

Minister flays Stalin

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar has criticised the DMK and its president M.K. Stalin for initiating protests against the Railway Board for not holding the general departmental competitive examinations in Tamil.

Speaking to reporters in Royapuram, Mr. Jayakumar said, “The DMK is doing business with Tamil. What did they do for Tamil? During 1996-2001 and 2006-11, they were in power in the State and were part of the Central government. What did they do? Even today, if the Railway Board is recruiting, it will ask the candidates in which language they would like to write the test, and the candidates can write it in the language of their choice. There is no change. But the DMK will mask all this information.”