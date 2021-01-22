DMK seeks immediate release of Perarivalan, six other convicts

Resolution was passed at the district secretaries’ meeting

Governor Banwarilal Purohit should not waste any more time and immediately order the release of Perarivalan and six other life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case after the Supreme Court observed that the delay in deciding the petition was ‘extraordinary’, the DMK said in a resolution passed at the meeting of its district secretaries at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Thursday.

The party also passed a resolution accusing the AIADMK government of being the “most corrupt government in India”, demanding that the Ministers in the State Cabinet, including Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, be investigated and “brought to book for corruption”.

In another resolution, the party condemned the Central government for not repealing the three farm laws and not bringing the farmers’ protest to an end. “The meeting also condemns Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is supporting the farm laws, despite the unprecedented protests. We demand that the BJP repeal these laws,” a resolution said.

The DMK also sought immediate financial relief for farmers whose crops were affected due to the two recent cyclones and continuous rain. The government must increase the compensation from ₹8,000 per acre to ₹30,000 per acre, it demanded.

It wanted the CBI to arrest the accused in the Pollachi sexual assault case immediately. The affected women should get justice and the safety of women should be ensured.

The party resolved to work for protecting the rights and welfare of the people and provide a transparent, corruption free government with its president M.K. Stalin as the Chief Minister.