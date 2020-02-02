DMK seeks CBI probe into TNPSC scam

The DMK organisation secretary and MP, R.S. Bharathi, on Saturday said that the TNPSC exams were riddled with corruption ever since AIADMK came to power in the State and sought a CBI probe.

In a statement, Mr. Bharathi said irregularities in TNPSC Group IV exams were proved beyond doubt and it was the ‘Tamil Nadu’s Vyapam’.

Discussing the investigations in detail, he asked how candidates who qualified for the jobs using corrupt ways would act in an upright and honest manner when they take charge.

“The entire bureaucracy will become corrupt and will collapse. The State government must find the culprits responsible,” he said.