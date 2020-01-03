DMK secures majority in four district panchayats, AIADMK in two

The DMK has won a majority of the seats in four of the six district panchayats for which counting has concluded as per results announced by the State Election Commission on Friday. The AIADMK has secured a majority in two district panchayats.

Incidentally, the DMK could not open its account in Kanniyakumari district.

The DMK won 12 out of 23 seats in Krishnagiri district panchayat, 18 out of 24 in Tiruchirapalli, 4 out of 6 in Nilgiris and 11 out of 17 in Ramanathapuram. The AIADMK won 7 out of 10 seats in Theni district panchayat, which is the native district of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and 4 out of 11 in Kanniyakumari. The DMK’s ally Congress won five seats and the AIADMK’s ally BJP won two in Kanniyakumari.

For the post of panchayat union ward members in 11 districts for which final results have been announced, the DMK has won a total of 793 seats, while the AIADMK has won 654.

The DMK’s gains came from Tiruchirapalli where it won 146 out of 241 seats, while the AIADMK could muster only 51. The DMK also crossed the 100-seats mark in Nagapattinam bagging 107 seats compared to the AIADMK’s 68 out of a total of 214 seats. The ruling party however won 109 seats in Cuddalore to the DMK’s 82.

Among the AIADMK’s allies, the DMDK put up a good show with 51 seats in the 11 districts, while the BJP bagged 26. The DMK’s allies Congress won 32, CPI got 47 and the CPI (M) won 10 seats.

These are the districts for which the SEC has officially declared the results.