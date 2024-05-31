GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK says official statement on counting of postal votes has caused confusion, writes to CEO

Updated - May 31, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK on Friday wrote to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Tamil Nadu, regarding the procedure to be followed for counting of postal votes and said, a statement issued by Chennai Corporation Commissioner in this regard, has caused confusion.

There is a press release issued by the Commissioner of Chennai Corporation to the effect that the postal votes will be counted at the end. This appears to be not a correct procedure. This statement causes considerable confusion in the minds of counting agents, DMK’s Organisation Secretary R. S. Bharathi said in his letter.

The DMK sought for the CEO to issue directions to all returning officers and a public clarification on the correct procedure to the effect that first, the postal ballots alone should be counted, which includes Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System and the ordinary postal ballots.

Only after the expiry of 30 minutes, should the counting of votes polled in EVMs commence and the final round of counting of EVMs shall not be undertaken, before the declaration of the result of the postal ballots, to ensure a free and fair election, Mr. Bharathi said.

