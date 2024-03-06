DMK runs a family rule to uplift every family in Tamil Nadu, says Chief Minister Stalin

March 06, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on March 6 took issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who recently accused the DMK of perpetuating dynasty politics, and said that “it indeed is a family rule; a rule that uplifts every family in the State”.

“I need not explain to you that funds due to Tamil Nadu have been gradually reduced. The Prime Minister, who visited Chennai a few days ago, claimed that funds were being given directly to the people instead of being given to the State government. Had he said who received the funds we could have inquired whether they had got it or not,” Mr. Stalin said, launching the web portal for the new scheme Neengal Nalama and interacting with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister said that people in eight districts were affected by natural disasters and the State government had sought ₹37,000 crore from the Centre. “Has the Prime Minister allotted even one rupee? How can he utter lies?,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that though the Centre had not allotted any money, the Tamil Nadu government had released ₹3,406.7 crore from Tamil Nadu’s Disaster Response Fund and government departments to provide relief to the people. “The government of Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin protects people’s interests. Your welfare is my welfare; the welfare of the Dravidian Model government and the Mother Tamil Nadu’s welfare. I work to protect your welfare. This government will continue to work for all of you,” he said.

Mr. Stalin further said that he used to get a lot of petitions when the government assumed office, but now he was not receiving petitions during his tour across Tamil Nadu since the government had fulfilled people’s requirements. “I am not seeing petitions in your hands. Instead I find happiness in your face testifying Anna’s slogan: let us see God in the smile of people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he never stopped with just announcing schemes for the people. “It is very important to implement them and ensure that it reaches the beneficiaries. Thousands of crore of rupees are allotted for each scheme even though the government is facing a financial crisis. I am particular that it should reach you,” he said.

