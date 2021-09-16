DMK rule will continue permanently in Tamil Nadu, says CM

Stalin addresses cadre on the occasion of the annual Mupperumvizha

Declaring that DMK rule would continue permanently in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Wednesday called upon his party functionaries to create a base for the same.

“Soon, we are going to face elections to the rural local bodies in nine districts, and this will be followed by elections to urban local bodies. We have to win them. Local bodies should be in our hands to ensure that government schemes reach every village,” he said, addressing the cadre through a webinar on the occasion of the annual Mupperumvizha, organised by the party.

Mr. Stalin said it was the greatest of all achievements that the DMK government had “saved people” from the pandemic. “We will fulfill all our [electoral] promises one by one. The Ministers have made a lot of announcements. It is my duty to review them twice a month for their proper implementation,” he added.

Listing out the announcements made by the government in 100 days, he said “above all, we have earned a name as honest and good administrators.”

Mr. Stalin said youth in the party should read a lot to know about the history of the party and the Dravidian movement.

“They should know the challenges and hardships faced by us. That is why I have turned the practice of presenting books into a movement,” he said.

Party seniors were honoured with various awards on the occasion. Misa P. Mathivanan was given the Periyar Award, Theni S. Mookaiah got the Anna Award, Gummidipoondi K. Venu received the Kalaignar award, Vasuki Ramanan received the Pavendar Award and P.M. Mubarak received the Perasiriyar Award.