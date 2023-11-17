ADVERTISEMENT

DMK rule the worst in Tamil Nadu history, says Annamalai

November 17, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated November 18, 2023 01:03 am IST - TIRUCHI

Accusing the DMK Ministers of indulging in “collective loot”, Mr. Annamalai said corruption cases against 11 of them were pending in courts.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai during his ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ rally recently. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Flaying the DMK government for detaining seven farmers under the Goondas Act after they protested against land acquisition by SIPCOT in Tiruvannamalai, Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai on Friday alleged that Tamil Nadu had not witnessed such “worst rule” in its history. 

People who had looted public money were roaming freely and no legal action had been initiated against them by the DMK government, Mr. Annamalai said while speaking at Lalgudi in Tiruchi district as part of his ‘En Mann and En Makkal’ yatra.

The farmers had been protesting against the land acquisition for 125 days and seven of them who spearheaded the protests were detained under the Goondas Act, Mr. Annamalai said, adding that his party would resort to a series of protests against this action.

The DMK was "fooling" the people by claiming that it had fulfilled 99% of the promises it had made in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly election.

The DMK regime’s governance should be named as “Tasmac model” instead of Dravida model, he said, adding that Tasmac liquor was claiming the lives of several ordinary people.  He accused the DMK of dividing people in order to get votes.

