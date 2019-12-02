DMK ropes in strategist Prashant Kishor

The DMK has roped in well-known political strategist Prashant Kishor to evolve a strategy for the next Assembly election.

Mr. Kishor, who has worked with various leaders and parties, including the BJP, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, with mixed success in the polls, is expected to meet DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Monday or Tuesday.

Mr. Kishor will be replacing Sunil, who recently quit as the chief strategist of the DMK due to differences of opinion with the leadership.

“He will help the party to chalk out a course for the election, particularly to take on PM Narendra Modi and CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami,” a party source said.