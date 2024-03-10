DMK requires Kamal to draw crowds, says NCW member

March 10, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VELLORE

National Commission for Women member and BJP functionary Khushbu Sundar on Sunday claimed the DMK required an actor like Kamal Haasan to draw crowds for elections campaigns. “Even Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wanted him in the front for crowd pulling,” she believed.

According to her, “Frequent visits by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tamil Nadu has only created fear among opposition parties”

On the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Puducherry, where the BJP is in a coalition government, she said, “It is very shocking that people make it political. We should be together in this fight.”

She told journalists after attending the foundation stone laying ceremony for a free marriage hall, medical centre and computer training centre organised by BJP ally and NJP founder A.C. Shanmugam, that the arrest of film producer and former DMK member Jaffer Sadiq by the NCB in a drug cartel case, pointed to the availability of drugs in the State. Effective steps should be taken to curb the menace.