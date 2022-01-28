DMK removes MLA from party post

CHENNAI

28 January 2022 21:48 IST

The DMK on Friday removed the Tiruvottiyur MLA K.P. Sankar from his party post following reports that he allegedly manhandled an official of Greater Chennai Corporation. [No complaint was filed by the official.]

Party general secretary Duraimurugan in a statement said Mr. Sankar had been removed from Tiruvottiyur (West) secretary post for violating party principles. Mr. Sankar is the brother of late DMK Minister K.P.P. Samy.

