Tamil NaduCHENNAI 28 January 2022 21:48 IST
DMK removes MLA from party post
Updated: 28 January 2022 21:49 IST
The DMK on Friday removed the Tiruvottiyur MLA K.P. Sankar from his party post following reports that he allegedly manhandled an official of Greater Chennai Corporation. [No complaint was filed by the official.]
Party general secretary Duraimurugan in a statement said Mr. Sankar had been removed from Tiruvottiyur (West) secretary post for violating party principles. Mr. Sankar is the brother of late DMK Minister K.P.P. Samy.
