‘DMK ready to contest in all seats in U.T.’

PUDUCHERRY

19 January 2021 00:57 IST

Alliance under DMK leadership will be formed, says Jagathrakshakan

In what could cause discomfort to the ruling Congress in Puducherry, its ally DMK on Monday indicated that it was likely to chart its own electoral course in the poll-bound Union Territory.

DMK leader and Arakkonam MP S. Jagathrakshakan, deputed by the party to address its executive committee meeting in Puducherry, said the DMK was prepared to enter the fray in 30 Assembly constituencies. He declared that an alliance under the leadership of DMK would be formed in the Union Territory. “Our leader Thalapathy [party president M.K. Stalin] will decide on forming such an alliance,” he said.

Urging party workers to ensure victory of all the 30 candidates, he made it clear that he would accept nothing short of it.

Without naming the ruling Congress, the former Minister said an opportunity to develop the Union Territory had been wasted for long. The mills have been shut and no steps have been taken to revive the port and the airport, he said.

The DMK contested the last Assembly polls under an alliance formed by the Congress. The party won two of the nine seats it contested in. In the subsequent by-poll held along with the Lok Sabha election, the party won another seat.

‘Not toppling govt.’

DMK leader in the Assembly R. Siva, in his address, said the party did not want to topple the Narayansamy-led government because of its principled stand on federalism.

“The ruling Congress has failed to implement several of its programmes. So the DMK will lead an alliance. We request our party leadership to project Mr. Jagathrakshakan as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the election,” he said.

DMK convenor (north) and former Minister S.P. Sivakumar also echoed the views of Mr. Siva on projecting Mr. Jagathrakshakan for the Chief Minister’s post.