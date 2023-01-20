DMK raking up ‘Tamizhagam’ row to cover up its failures, says BJP

January 20, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The BJP’s State executive committee on Friday condemned the demeanour of the ruling DMK and its allies during the customary address of Governor R.N. Ravi to the Assembly recently.

The DMK and its allies were only trying to cover up the major issues confronting the State, especially law and order, corruption, and maladministration, by raking up the language row in the context of the “Tamil Nadu-Tamizhagam” issue, said a resolution adopted at the meeting held in Cuddalore.

The DMK had also failed to arrest its platform speaker Shivaji Krishnamoorthy and MP R.S. Bharathi for making derogatory remarks against the Governor. The BJP urged the police to intervene and arrest the two. The resolution was moved by former DMK MP V.P. Duraisamy, who is now the vice-president of the BJP.

In another resolution, the party said it would support the revival of the Sethusamudram Shipping Canal Project only if the Tamil Nadu government, in consultation with the Centre, was ready to explore an alternative alignment, without disturbing Ram Sethu. The BJP will oppose any move to proceed with the project under alignment 4a, it said.

The party also hit out at the DMK government and questioned the delay on the part of the police in arresting those who had mixed human faeces in the overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district. Transferring the investigation from the local police to the CB-CID testified to the failure of law and order, the resolution said.

In yet another resolution, the party alleged farmers and weavers were reeling under severe stress as the government had failed to treat them fairly. Alleging irregularities in sugar cane procurement, the BJP said farmers had not received fair prices for their produce. Similarly, the livelihood of weavers was also affected by yarn shortage.

BJP State president K. Annamalai, MLAs Nainar Nagendran and M.R. Gandhi, and leaders of various wings participated.

