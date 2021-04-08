DMK questions TANUVAS VC appointment after polling

The appointment could have been made after the new government was formed, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Thursday questioned the appointment of Vice-Chancellor to the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), by Governor Banwarilal Purohit after the polling for Assembly elections were completed and results were awaited.

In a statement, he said the Vice-Chancellor appointments are for a longer term and alleged that the Governor has made the appointment in haste and it does not reflect well on the position he holds.

The Centre on its part has appointed former Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan as Expert Member in the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal in Chennai, he noted.

“The Raj Bhavan may give a thousand explanations like these were under process before elections and there is no political motive. Our question is when you have waited so long. Why can’t you wait for one more month,” he asked.