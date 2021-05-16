DMK questions CS for consulting BJP MLAs alone on COVID-19

Taking objection to the delay in cabinet formation, the petition said the infighting (between AINRC and BJP) for Deputy Chief Minister's post and ministerial berths are hampering government formation.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has questioned the Puducherry Chief Secretary for holding a meeting with the newly elected BJP legislators alone to review COVID-19 preparedness.

DMK leader in the Assembly, R. Siva on Saturday evening led a delegation of party legislators to submit a petition to Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking an explanation on the necessity to hold such a meeting with BJP legislators by the Chief Secretary and senior officials.

The administration should make clear at whose behest the BJP legislators met senior officials at the Chief Secretariat to discuss COVID-19 situation in UT, he said.

The Chief Secretary should explain whether he would give an audience to legislators belonging to other parties.

Taking objection to the delay in cabinet formation, the petition said the infighting (between AINRC and BJP) for Deputy Chief Minister's post and ministerial berths are hampering government formation. It was unfortunate to have such a situation when COVID-19 situation was worsening in the UT, he said.

Later talking to reporters, Mr Siva said such a meeting by the Chief Secretary was unwarranted as the swearing-in ceremony of elected representatives was yet to take place.

“Non-BJP legislators are clearly upset over the decision of CS to give an audience to the BJP MLAs alone. The Lt Governor should intervene to ensure such administrative lapses are not repeated,” he said.