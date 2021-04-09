DMK questions appointment of Tanuvas V-C

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Thursday questioned the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor for the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) by Governor Banwarilal Purohit after polling for the Assembly election was completed, although results for the same are awaited.

In a statement, he said V-C appointments were for the long term, and said the Governor had made the appointment in haste. It did not reflect well on the position he held, he said.

The appointment could have been made after the new government was formed, he said.

The Centre, on its part, has appointed former Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan as expert-member in the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal in Chennai, he said.

“The Raj Bhavan will give a thousand explanations like these were under process before the election and that there is no political motive behind the move. Our question is that when you have waited so long, why not wait for a month more?” he asked.