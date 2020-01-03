DMK pulling ahead in central region

The DMK was pulling ahead of the AIADMK in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts in a stiff battle for supremacy in the rural local bodies of the central region. The region holds sentimental significance for the Opposition party as its late leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi hailed from Tiruvarur and represented the constituency in his final term in the Assembly.

While the results of the polls for district panchayat wards in the region were not expected to be declared till late on Thursday evening, those pertaining to panchayat union wards, as well as the trends in the district panchayat wards, indicated a stiff contest between the Dravidian majors in most places in the region.

As per the results available as of 8.30 p.m., the DMK had bagged 57 of the 241 wards in 14 panchayat unions in Tiruchi district. The AIADMK could manage to win only 18 seats, while its ally, the DMDK, had won four seats. The CPI, the BJP and the Congress had bagged one ward each in the district.

The DMK had also done well in Thanjavur district, the heart of the Cauvery delta, winning 43 of the 276 wards in 14 panchayat unions. The AIADMK had won 28 seats. The BJP and the Congress had won two seats each, while the CPI and the DMDK had secured one seat each.

Clear lead

The DMK had established a clear lead in Pudukottai district, winning 45 of the 225 wards in 13 panchayat unions. The Congress had won four seats, while the AIADMK could manage to win just 26 seats in the district, from where Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar hails.

The DMK was leading in seven district panchayat wards, while AIADMK candidates were ahead in four wards. Congress candidates were leading in two wards, while a DMDK candidate was leading in a ward.

The DMK, which was initially lagging behind its rival in Tiruvarur, subsequently surged ahead of the AIADMK, winning 26 seats, as against the ruling party’s 19. The AIADMK was putting up a good fight in Nagapattinam district. With 13 panchayat union wards in its kitty, the party was marginally ahead of the DMK, whose tally was 11 in the district.

The AIADMK was also ahead in Karur district with 15 seats, compared to the DMK’s 10. Of the 113 panchayat union wards in Ariyalur district, the AIADMK had won three seats, and the DMK, two.

Among the significant losers in Tiruchi district was Murugan, husband of M. Parameswari, the AIADMK MLA from Mannachanallur Assembly constituency.