DMK propagandising Central team’s positive response to hide its failures, says Annamalai

December 17, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said the DMK government, for hiding its failure, was propagandising the positive remarks on its efforts during Cyclone Michaung by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Central team that visited the State to assess the damage. Addressing the media here on Saturday, he said Mr. Singh had made the positive remark out of civility and in line with the BJP’s bipartisan politics of being supportive to the State government during the disaster. On the Central team’s remarks, he said bureaucrats never criticise the work of fellow bureaucrats. The team’s duty was only to assess the damage caused by the cyclone, he said, adding that He further said that the BJP State unit did not accept their positive remarks. “We can reflect only public opinion, which clearly showed that the government was completely ineffective,” he said.

Arguing that the cash assistance being provided in cyclone-affected areas was mainly from the Union government’s contribution towards the State Disaster Relief Fund, he reiterated his demand that all affected families be provided a compensation of ₹10,000 each instead of ₹ 6,000.