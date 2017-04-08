DMK promises probe into Jaya’s death

Slamming O. Panneerselvam’s faction for using a model of former Chief Minister’s Jayalalithaa’s body for campaigning in Dr. R.K. Nagar in the bypoll, DMK’s working president M.K. Stalin promised an impartial investigation into her death.

“Jayalalithaa was our ideological opponent, but we never attacked her personally. But O. Panneerselvam’s faction has used a model of her dead body for campaigning. Can anyone be more disgusting than this? When DMK comes to power, we will order an impartial inquiry against both the AIADMK factions over her treatment at Apollo Hospitals, which went on for over 75 days,” said MK Stalin. He added that those who did not allow access to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa while she was in the hospital are now split into two factions.

Campaigning in ward numbers 39 and 40, he labelled the two factions as ‘sand mafia’ and ‘money mafia’. MK Stalin said that the RK Nagar constituency had been ‘orphaned’ despite people voting AIADMK at every level.

“In all the seven wards, councillors are AIADMK party men. The MLA is from AIADMK and MP is also from the AIADMK. Such a constituency should be one of the best constituencies in Chennai. But, in reality, it is one of the worst governed constituencies,” he said.

Claiming that the DMK had worked for the Dalits, the poor and the fishermen community, Mr. Stalin said, “When I was the Mayor and later when Ma. Subramaniam was the Mayor, we built flyovers, solved drinking water problem and repaired the roads. But, now, all these problems exist.”