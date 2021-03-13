DMK promises law against NEET and special court to try cases against AIADMK ministers

The party’s manifesto, released on Saturday, also promised 75% reservation for Tamils in employment opportunities in companies and a reduction in petrol, diesel and milk prices

Establishing a special court to try corruption charges against Ministers in the AIADMK government; live telecasting of TN Assembly proceedings; a law against NEET in the first Assembly session; the restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees; a monthly electricity billing cycle and free milk for school students in the morning are some of the promises made in the DMK manifesto for the 2021 Assembly polls.

Describing the party’s manifesto as the “second hero” of the DMK, party president M.K. Stalin, on Saturday, said a separate government department would be set up to implement the promises made in the manifesto.

“The list of candidates is our first hero and the manifesto is the second hero,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Price reduction

At a time when the rise in the price of petroleum products has become a cause for concern, Mr. Stalin announced a ₹100 subsidy per cooking gas cylinder. The price of petrol and diesel will be reduced by ₹5 and ₹4 per litre respectively; the price of Aavin milk will be reduced by ₹3 per litre and there will be no increase in the property tax till the economy revives from the impact of COVID-19, the manifesto said.

The manifesto also said the DMK would urge the Centre to make Tirukkural a national book. It also promised 75% reservation for Tamils in employment opportunities in companies.

Women welfare

There are a slew of promises for the welfare of women, which include 40% reservation for women in government jobs, increasing maternity leave to 12 months (from the current six) and ₹24,000 as maternity assistance.

For people with disabilities, there will be smart cards, free travel passes and motorised three-wheelers for travel.

Besides announcing ₹4,000 as relief to all ration cardholders in view of the pandemic, the DMK promised one kg of extra free sugar for all cardholders. Blackgram will also be sold through ration shops.

Announcing a ‘Kalaignar Unavagam’ scheme on the lines of the Amma Unavagam set up by the AIADMK, the DMK also promised places would be set up, where workers could stay the night.

Temple restoration

Hindu temples, the manifesto said, would be restored at a cost of ₹1,000 crore. Churches will get ₹200 crore for restoration. Sponsored spiritual tours covering famous temples will be organised.

The manifesto also promises a separate board for journalists. There will be an increase in the pension of journalists, it said.

The restoration of Buckingham Canal and a separate department for natural farming are among the other announcements.