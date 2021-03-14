DMK promises 75% jobs for Tamils in industries

Prices of Aavin milk, petrol and diesel to be reduced

Promising to create 5.5 lakh jobs in the government sector, the DMK’s manifesto for the Assembly election, released on Saturday, said a law would be enacted to reserve 75% of jobs for Tamils in industries in the State. The private sector would be convinced to offer communal reservation in employment.

It also announced waiver of education loans borrowed by persons up to 30 years of age, who pursued school and higher education in Tamil Nadu.

The party sought to fight the accusation of being anti-Hindu, announcing restoration and consecration of temples at ₹1,000 crore and ₹25,000 in grant for one lakh people to undertake pilgrimage. For restoring chur-ches and mosques, ₹200 crore would be allotted.

The manifesto contained other populist schemes with financial benefit to the people and monetary aid of ₹4,000 for ration card holders impacted by COVID-19, and a freeze on property tax revision till the economy revives. However, there was no mention of prohibition, a pet promise of the party in 2016. It said Mandarin, French, German, Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Japanese would be taught in colleges and universities.

Party president M.K. Stalin said a Ministry would be established to implement the promises. “The list of candidates [released on Friday] is the first hero and the manifesto is the second hero,” he told reporters.

The manifesto proposed a separate Ministry to increase the revenue through extraction of mines and minerals and prevent looting of these resources, “The technological capacity of TAMIN will be strengthened.”

Establishing a special court to try corruption charges against AIADMK Ministers; live telecast of Assembly proceedings; a law abolishing NEET in the first Assembly session; restoration of the old pension scheme for government employees; monthly electricity billing cycle; and free milk for school students in the morning are some of the promises.

At a time when the increase in the prices of petroleum products has become a cause for concern, Mr. Stalin announced ₹100 in subsidy per cooking gas cylinder. The prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by ₹5 and ₹4 a litre respectively. The price of Aavin milk will be reduced by ₹3 a litre.

The manifesto also reiterated the DMK’s promise for a proper inquiry into the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and prosecution of the guilty.

Reiterating its commitment to reservation without the income limit, the manifesto said it would persuade the Union government to increase the annual income ceiling to ₹25 lakh to determine the creamy layer for Central government institutions. Taking its cue from the recommendation of the National Backward Classes Commission for 27% reservation for the BCs in the private sector, the DMK said it would press for reservation for the BCs and the SCs/STs in the private sector. Priority would be given to first generation graduates in government jobs.

The party would urge the Union government to make Tirukkural a “national book”.

There are a slew of promises for the welfare of women, including 40% reservation for them in government jobs, an increase in the maternity leave to 12 months and ₹24,000 in maternity assistance.

The differently abled people will get smart cards, free travel passes and motorised three-wheelers for travel.

As many as 500 Kalaignar Unavagam, on the lines of Amma Unavagam, would be opened, and night shelters would be created for workers.

The other promises include piped drinking water supply in Chennai; free sanitary napkin for government school/college students; a grievance redress mechanism in every Assembly constituency; resolution of the petitions received by Mr. Stalin during his campaign; housing pattas in urban areas where there are no objections; an enhanced old age pension of ₹1,500, an enhanced assistance for destitute, widows and unmarried women aged above 50; Tamil Nadu River Protection Project; and steps to get Indian citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.