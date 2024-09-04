DMK principal secretary K.N. Nehru hints at political realignment for Assembly polls

TIRUCHI:

DMK principal secretary and Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru on Monday hinted that there could a change in the composition of the DMK-led alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections.

“The situation may not be conducive for the continuation of the alliance that we (DMK) had forged for the Lok Sabha elections,” he said addressing DMK workers belonging to the Lalgudi constituency in Tiruchi district.

Mr. Nehru said the DMK government had been implementing a number of schemes aimed at overall development and welfare of the people. At the same, the DMK had many adversaries. While the AIADMK, which was claiming that it would form the next government, was strongly against the government, parties such as Naam Tamilar Katchi and the PMK were levelling accusations against the party. The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor Vijay, a new entrant to the politics in the State, was also critical of the DMK. The BJP had always maintained that the DMK was its enemy.

“We have many enemies. Hence, if you ask whether the atmosphere that prevailed in the Parliament elections will continue in the Assembly elections in 2026 as well, we think that it will not be conducive,” Mr. Nehru said urging the party workers to work hard for the DMK’s victory in the Assembly elections.

Quoting former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Nehru said that AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa led her party to win back to back Assembly elections in 2011 and 2016 after about 38 years. The DMK won the Assembly elections in 1969 and 1971 consecutively. More than 50 years had gone by since then. Similar to that feat the DMK led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should return to power again in 2026 elections.

Mr. Nehru said that the AIADMK was yet to get ready for the elections. It was in a state of confusion. Nobody had known who would lead the Assembly elections. There were squabbles among them whether to accept the divided factions into the party fold again. It presented a chance for the DMK to make the most of it in the next Assembly elections.