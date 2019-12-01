DMK preventing Tamil Nadu from joining mainstream: Nadda

BJP working president J.P. Nadda hit out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Congress for preventing people of Tamil Nadu from joining the mainstream by pursuing a politics of “sectarianism”.

Mr. Nadda was speaking at an event in Tiruvallur district where he laid the foundation stone for party offices in 15 districts of the State.

“A few sectarian parties and leaders keep saying nothing has been done for Tamil Nadu. In the 13th Finance Commission during UPA, Tamil Nadu got ₹94,000 crore. But in the 14th Finance Commission, Tamil Nadu received ₹5,50,000 crore, which is an increase of 500%,” he said.

“The ancient Tamil culture – full of depth – has given direction not just to Tamil people but also for India,” he said.

Radha Ravi joins BJP

Actors Radha Ravi and Namitha joined the BJP in the presence of Mr. Nadda.

In March, Mr. Radha Ravi was suspended from the DMK following his comments during the trailer launch of film Kolaiyuthir Kaalam.

He made a derogatory remarks on actor Nayantara and a clip of his speech had gone viral and drew criticism. He had also made derogatory references on the victims in Pollachi sexual assault case.

A few months later, Mr. Radha Ravi, who is the president of the Tamil Nadu Dubbing Union and former MLA from Saidapet, joined the AIADMK.

He won from the Saidapet Assembly seat on the AIADMK ticket in 2001.