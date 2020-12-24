DMK president criticises launch of mini-clinics

It is nothing but a scheme to swindle money, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the mini-clinics, launched by the State government, were nothing but a scheme to “swindle money”.

“There is no need for mini-clinics if the government sets right the functioning of primary health centres. The scheme is a ploy to swindle money. It has not benefitted people as there are no doctors and nurses there,” he said.

Mr. Stalin was addressing a gram sabha in Kunnam, Kancheepuram district, as part of the DMK’s ‘We reject AIADMK’ campaign.

He said the AIADMK government was cheating the people in the name of mini-clinics and PHCs, at a time when people were struggling to cope with COVID-19. “People should be given medicines, but the government is indulging in corruption in the purchase of bleaching powder,” he said.

Mr. Stalin recalled that the DMK had submitted a memorandum to Governor, seeking action against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other Ministers.

“We have presented adequate documents to the Governor and he has promised to action. If he hesitates to initiate action, we will approach the court. Moreover, the DMK will come to power soon and its first job will be to probe corruption charges against the Chief Minister and his Ministers,” he said.

Recalling the days, when as a Deputy Chief Minister, he visited districts to distribute welfare schemes to the women’s self-help groups, Mr. Stalin said the objective was to infuse confidence and ensure self-reliance among women. “It was the DMK government that enacted legislation to ensure equal share for women in family properties, 33% reservation for them in local bodies and their appointment as teachers in primary schools,” he said.

He expressed hope that the DMK will come to power in four months, and problems of SHGs will be resolved. “You seem to be more confident than us that the DMK will come to power. Whether it is drinking water, employment opportunities or medical facilities, we will fulfil the people’s requirements,” he said.