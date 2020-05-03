DMK president accuses of Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam of conflict of interest

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday accused Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who also held the Housing portfolio, of conflict of interest in allowing registration of housing projects by a firm in which his family members had stakes.

He said it was shocking that Vijayanth Developers Private Limited, which was “owned by Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s sons,” sought to register their company with the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) for projects in Tiruppur.

“It is shocking that they have given the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister as the address of the company,” he added in a statement.

“The Deputy Chief Minister heads TNRERA and has the power to inquire into the complaints against its members. In fact, he has the suo motu power. The application of Mr. Panneerselvam’s son is a clear misuse of power and conflict of interest,” Mr. Stalin alleged.

He said O.P. Ravindranath Kumar, who is a Lok Sabha MP, had included his brother as partner in the company. The DMK leader said Mr. Panneerselvam owed an explanation to the people of Tamil Nadu on the issue.