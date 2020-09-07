‘DMK portrayed anti-Hindu for standing by minorities’

Party chief Stalin blames fundamentalist groups

DMK president M. K. Stalin on Sunday charged that religious fundamentalist groups are portraying his party as an enemy of Hindus because it stands for the rights of the minorities.

“The truth is they are enemies of Hindus, Tamils and of humanity. The DMK is for all religions. The DMK is the voice of a majority of the Hindus – Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The DMK stands by those who are denied their rights,” he said.

Addressing the 25th year celebrations of the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) via video conferencing, he said, “The DMK will stand by your side in the fight for your rights. All religions are agreeable to us, and we are only against religious fundamentalism. Our enemies are those who use religion for politics.”

Negative growth

“Our friendship feels bitter to them. BJP national president J.P. Nadda says that the DMK and Stalin are an obstacle to Tamil Nadu’s growth. What is the truth? In the first quarter of this financial year, the nation’s GDP has recorded growth of -23.9%. Instead of worrying about all this, they only think of instigating religious conflict, imposing Hindi and Sanskrit wherever possible and create riots,” he said.

He appreciated the TMMK cadre, saying they helped several families to safely pay their final respects to the victims of COVID-19.

“I salute you for ensuring that the religious rites of the victims — even if they are Hindus or Christians — are performed according to their religious beliefs. I came across on social media that you even helped lay to rest a BJP party functionary, forgetting everything else and keeping in mind only humanity,” he said.

Free ambulance service

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani and MDMK leader Vaiko hailed the TMMK for coming to the aid of those in distress and launching a free ambulance service.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan said that the TMMK and the VCK were contemporaries and had similar trajectories in politics.