Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led all-party demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on August 22. They were demanding the “release of leaders detained in Jammu & Kashmir".

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, RJD leader Manoj Jha also participated in the protest. CPI (M) leaders Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat, and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav were also present.