DMK, PMK locked in a bitter battle for the Vanniyar vote

The DMK and the PMK are locked in an intense battle for the Vanniyar vote in the Vikravandi Assembly byelection. They are vying with each other to demonstrate what they have done for the Vanniyar community’s welfare.

The diatribes began after DMK president M.K. Stalin promised separate reservation for Vanniyars in government jobs and college admissions and the construction of a manimandapam (memorial) for former Minister A. Govindasamy, who belonged to the community.

On Tuesday, PMK founder S. Ramadoss alleged that these were “empty promises” which were made because the DMK was afraid of defeat and its candidate would not be able to retain his deposit in Vikravandi. “The DMK has always used Vanniyars as curry leaves and thrown them away after they served the party’s purpose,” he alleged.

The DMK chose former Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam, a Vanniyar, to respond to the PMK leader.

“Is Dr. Ramadoss angry because our leader Kalaignar (late CM Karunanidhi) made Vanniyars District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and Group-I officials through reservation?” Mr. Panneerselvam asked.

Reservation row

While the two parties were battling it out, Congress MP K. Vishnuprasad, who is also the brother-in-law of PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss, voiced his support for the DMK.

Dr. Ramadoss’s argument was that the DMK did not provide reservation easily, as claimed by its leaders. “As early as in 1969, the committee headed by Sattanathan had recommended 17% reservation for Vanniyars. Reservation was secured after 9 years of struggle, which resulted in the death of 21 Vanniyars,” he said.

He also alleged that Karunanidhi saw to it that Vanniyars did not get 20% exclusive reservation by grouping 108 communities, including Isai Vellalas, in the list of Most Backward Classes (MBCs).

“Mr. Stalin may not know that his community gained the benefits of reservation through the struggle of Vanniyars,” he sarcastically remarked.

Mr. Panneerselvam, however, said Mr. Stalin had not said anything to provoke Dr. Ramadoss since he had only recalled how Kalaignar invited him (the PMK leader) to his Oliver Road residence and implemented reservation in a smooth manner.

“It is highly condemnable that Dr. Ramadoss has criticised our leader to play second fiddle to the AIADMK government that put him and his son Anbumani Ramadoss in jail,” Mr. Panneerselvam said. He said Vanniyars were fully aware that Dr. Ramadoss formed an alliance only to protect the interest of his family. “They also know he secured a Rajya Sabha seat for his son. The books on his exploitation of the community are in my shelf,” he added.

Dr. Vishnuprasad said Karunanidhi had promised separate reservation for Vanniyars in the Assembly election campaign in 2011. “Unfortunately, the AIADMK formed the government. Even now, no one had made a request for separate reservation. Mr. Stalin, on his own, has made the announcement.”