DMK pledged its dignity to Centre, says CM

The DMK is the only party whose leaders pledged its dignity to the Central government for personal gains and benefit of their family members but the AIADMK would not do the same under any circumstances, said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

“We have been maintaining a cordial relationship with the Centre to bring more schemes for the development of the State,” he said at the MGR centenary celebrations held here on Sunday. The person who led the DMK government, that had allied with both the BJP and the Congress, never went to New Delhi to solve crises of the State, but he went there to get ministerial posts for his heirs. The verdict of the lower court in the 2G case was not final, Mr. Palaniswami added.

“But we have been maintaining a cordial relationship with the Centre in order to get more schemes to the State. The AIADMK will never compromise and surrender its principles for posts or personal benefits,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami appealed to the people not to believe those posing as saviours. They should not trust people who clinched temporary victory. In a veiled reference to the party’s sidelined leader, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, he said that they should understand their designs and motives.

“With effective policies of the State government, we achieved success in school and higher education,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam said that persons who diverted their votes with ulterior motives were on the street now. “Those who could not face us directly but conspired by standing behind another person now are faced with their fate, of becoming political orphans. The DMK is the symbol of betrayal, deceit and lies. Its condition is very pathetic. A voice from Madurai stated that the DMK would not win in any election in the future. Mr. Dhinakaran will vanish in the long run. MLAs with him were the sleeper cells and we have loyal MLAs,” he added.

Minister for Forests C. Srinivasan said Mr. Dhinakaran had declared that the State government would fall within three months. But only R.K. Nagar will witness a bypoll in 6 months. “If that happens, we are ready to face that election also,” he said.