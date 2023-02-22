ADVERTISEMENT

DMK plans mega meeting to mark Stalin’s 70th birthday on March 1

February 22, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The birthday will be an important event not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the entire country, says party general secretary and Minister Duraimurugan

Special Correspondent

The ruling DMK is preparing for the celebration of the 70th birthday of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in a grand manner on March 1. Party general secretary and Minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday announced that a public meeting organised on that day would mark the beginning of great changes in Indian politics. 

The meeting to be held on the YMCA grounds in Nandanam, would be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akilesh Yadav and former deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav. 

“The birthday will be an important event not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the entire country. It is going to be birthday of new dawn for India,” Mr. Duraimurugan said in a statement. 

According to him, in 20 months after assuming office as the Chief Minister, Mr. Stalin had become the best Chief Minister in the country through his unparalleled achievements.  

