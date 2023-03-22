DMK plans massive membership drive 

March 22, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the party’s district secretaries that passed a resolution to celebrate the birth centenary of late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

A conference will be held at Tiruvarur on June 3, marking the centenary celebrations. National leaders would unveil a ‘Kalaignar Kottam’ complex, a museum and a marriage hall, according to a statement.

Regional and national leaders from the Secular Progressive Alliance will address the conference, the resolution added.

A massive membership drive will be launched to enrol one crore people into the party, as per the resolution passed in the meeting.

In a Twitter post, Mr. Stalin also told the secretaries to gear up for the 2024 general elections.