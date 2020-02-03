DMK party polls from February 21

The 15th organisational polls of the DMK will be held from February 21, the party high command announced on Monday.

A press release from the party said that ever since it was formed in 1949, organisational polls have been conducted periodically “in a democratic manner” as per the party constitution.

In the first phase, elections will be held for local units and this will be followed by elections for other units. After the election of district units, office-bearers for headquarters and the executive committee, the general council will elect the new president, the general secretary and the treasurer.