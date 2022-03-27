DMK paid for Chief Minister Stalin’s special flight: Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin addresses a mee ting of investors at Dubai on March 27, 2022. Photo: Special arrengment

March 27, 2022 20:59 IST

Govt. fund was not used, clarifies Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu

The DMK took responsibility for the special flight fare for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to travel to Dubai to take part at the trade exhibition, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Sunday.

Responding to AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who questioned the need for using a special flight, Mr. Thennarasu said a special flight was arranged because of the non-availability of regular flights. “The government fund was not used for the special flight,” he clarified.

Mr. Thennarasu also rejected the allegation that the Chief Minister had converted the visit into a family excursion.

“The Chief Minister has come to Dubai not just to attract investments. He has made the trip for the welfare of the Tamils who have come here to work from every nook and corner of Tamil Nadu. The reception accorded to him by the Tamil society speaks for it,” he said.

To another allegation of Mr. Palaniswami that Mr. Stalin made the visit when Dubai Expo was nearing completion, Mr. Thennarasu said the fair was delayed because of the pandemic.

“Moreover, the response to the fair is more only during the last phase. Visitors from various parts of the world are attending the fair in the last week. It is an ideal time to inaugurate Tamil Nadu’s pavilion [at the expo],” he said.

Mr. Thennarasu also wondered how much investment Mr. Palaniswami was able to attract during his visit to foreign countries as the Chief Minister.

“But our Chief Minister signed agreements in the last three days for the investment to the tune of ₹6,100 crore. I have spoken about the investment supposedly brought in by the AIADMK government and it is in the Assembly records,” the Minister said.