DMK observes fast against NEET

August 21, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The ruling DMK’s youth wing on Sunday observed a day-long fast at the Municipal grounds here demanding the scrapping of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Tamil Nadu. The protest was also against, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi over his refusal to ban NEET and the Central Government.

Leading the protest, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy said that seeking permanent exemption from NEET was the policy decision of the State Government. NEET is not necessary for the State and continuous efforts have been taken by the Tamil Nadu Government in this regard, he said.

Mr. Ponmudy said the DMK had been opposing NEET from the beginning. NEET did not enter Tamil Nadu when DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa ruled the State. He also demanded shifting of Education from the concurrent list to the State list to scrap NEET.

MLAs N. Pugazhenthi, R. Lakshmanan, and representatives of the Youth Wing and Student Wing of the DMK participated in the protest.