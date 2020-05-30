DMK not doing any real service during pandemic: Revenue Minister

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar on Saturday said the DMK was not doing any ‘real service’ during the pandemic but was only trying to stay relevant.

Speaking to the mediapersons, the Revenue Minister said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami held several meetings with COVID-19 task forces, district collectors, medical experts, business community and farmers through video conferencing. He added that the Chief Minister had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi five times and successfully procured funds for the State during these challenging times.

“Our party has been working on the ground and securing better lives for the public through providing rations for over two crore card holders. The DMK on the other hand is merely doing courier service,” he said.

Mr. Udayakumar said ever since the State recorded its first case, the government had been creating health infrastructure and helping migrants go back home. “We have sent back 2,47,561 migrants in 170 special trains and made arrangements to test those coming back to the State,” he said.

He added that the government was looking to ensure that no regular works under schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) or kudimaramath were affected. “We want to be ready for rains that may arrive in October, November and December. Both COVID-19 works and these other works will take place simultaneously as the CM has stated,” he said.