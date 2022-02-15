DMK not consistent with issues, says Annamalai

BJP State chief campaigns for party’s civic poll nominees in Thanjavur

BJP State president K Annamalai on Tuesday alleged that the ruling DMK was not consistent with issues and functioned like a ‘drama company’.

Addressing journalists after canvassing votes in favour of BJP nominees for the election to Thanjavur Corporation Council, he said the DMK picked up a subject and deliberated on that for a month and dumped it midway and switched over to another subject.

“For instance, in January they bragged about the Republic Day tableau and when people realised that false information was being spread by them, the DMK took up NEET issue. They would definitely drop the NEET issue once the urban civic polls ends on February 19 and take up an altogether new issue,” he claimed.

Contending that the electorate had realised that they had been betrayed by the DMK, Mr. Annamalai said the ruling party had again embarked “on an act of betrayal” by producing a paper and asking the people to fill it up so as to avail the ₹1,000 monthly assistance to women, a poll promise given by the DMK last year.

In his view, it would be impossible to disburse ₹1,000 per month to women without including the expenditure for the scheme in the Budget and without issuing a government order for implementing it. “This is nothing but a blatant attempt to deceive the public again,” he added.