DMK must work hard to win Assembly election, says Stalin

CHENNAI

10 September 2020 00:09 IST

‘Ruling AIADMK will not allow it to happen that easily’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said even though his party would win the next Assembly election in 2021, the ruling AIADMK would not allow it to happen that easily.

“We have to struggle to achieve victory and all of us should be ready for it,” he said, while addressing the general council meeting of the party.

Calling upon the partymen to collect details about the “atrocities, excesses, commission, corruption, unfulfilled promises and schemes stopped midway” by the AIADMK government, Mr. Stalin said people should be reminded of all the high-handedness of the ruling party. “We have to place it before the people’s court how the State has suffered in the last 10 years and its development has met a setback,” he said.

Mr. Stalin felt even though people were fully aware that the government had not even lifted its hand to address the pressing problems, it was the duty of the DMK to remind them.

“If the DMK has to rule the State even after a hundred years, not just me, but everyone who is the member of the general council should toil hard. Our only objective is to bring back the DMK rule,” he said.