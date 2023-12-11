DMK must take responsibility for rise in crimes against women, says Anbumani

December 11, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State develops only when the crimes against women and children are prevented through implementation of special laws, said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, taking a jibe at the State government over the “increasing crimes against women”.

Dr. Anbumani on Monday referred to the recently released 2022 National Crime Records Bureau data that highlighted rise in crime against women and children.

“In 2021, 4,415 cases on crimes against girls were registered. In 2022, the count went up to 4,906 cases. Sexual crimes against girls have increased to 5,026 cases, according to the data. After Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu has taken the fourth spot in the list of States considered unsafe for girls. DMK has to take responsibility for this,” the PMK supremo said.

In a statement, he said the PMK was instrumental in creating a separate wing in the police department under the leadership of a female officer of the DGP rank to prevent and look into crimes against women and children.

“PMK was demanding it since 2014. And in 2019, a department was created under the leadership of the Additional DGP; district superintendents were appointed and all-women police stations were also attached. Yet, reasons for increase in crimes against women and children are unknown. The State government and the police should look into the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anbumani also alleged that ganja consumption has been rampant among students and people, linking it to the rise in crimes against women. “People of all ages, including kids, are addicted [to drugs] these days. This is the reason for the increase in sexual crimes against women and deterioration of law and order. Availability of ganja should end if women’s safety is to be ensured,” he said.

