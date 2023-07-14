DMK MPs resolve to question BJP government in Parliament

July 14, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, which is set to begin on July 20, the DMK MPs on Friday resolved to question the BJP government over the alleged “boycott of Tamil Nadu” in the past nine years. They also decided to question the government over the proposed Uniform Civil Code, the “anti-people” Bills, “excesses” by Governors and the alleged actions against democracy, secularism and social justice.

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting at the party headquarters. The DMK members of the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha took part at the meeting which passed a resolution stating that the MPs would highlight the danger to State autonomy under the BJP government. They would also raise questions about the GST compensation dues to the States, the rising diesel and petrol prices, unemployment, steps to dilute cooperative federalism and concessions given to the corporates, a party release said.

It was alleged that the Centre was taking away the freedom and autonomy of the Central agencies such as the ED, the CBI, the Central Vigilance Commission, the Election Commission, the Law Commission, the Income Tax Department and the judiciary, posing a threat to the very foundation of India’s democracy.

