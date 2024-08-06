ADVERTISEMENT

DMK MPs raise the issue of attacks on fishermen by Sri Lankan navy

Published - August 06, 2024 09:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Just this year alone, 27 boats have been taken away by the Sri Lankan navy and around 177 Indian boats have been confiscated, says Kanimozhi

The Hindu Bureau

Raising the issue of fishermen from Tamil Nadu being targeted by Sri Lankan Navy in the Lok Sabha, DMK member Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Tuesday said that a solution must be found so that fishermen don’t suffer.

“Just this year alone, 27 boats have been taken away by the Sri Lankan navy and around 177 Indian boats have been confiscated and, at present, they are with the Sri Lankan government. They are nationalised, they [Sri Lanka] make it their own and the boats are never given back,” Ms. Kanimozhi said during the zero hour in the Lok Sabha.

“We have to find a solution to this problem as fishermen from Tamil Nadu cannot keep suffering again and again,” she said.

The issue was first raised by DMK MP from Salem T.M. Selvaganapathi, who claimed that 87 fishermen were languishing in Sri Lankan jails.

Speaking about the fishermen coming under attack from Sri Lankan navy on August 1, Mr. Selvaganapathi said: “Our fishermen were brutally attacked by the Sri Lankan navy and their boats capsized.” He that though India and Sri Lanka had agreement to allow fishermen to dry their nets at Katchatheevu islands, it was overturned by officials later on.

Mr. Selvaganapathi questioned why the Indian navy and Coast Guard did not come to the rescue of fishermen in the face of hostility from the Sri Lankan forces.

