DMK MPs making impact on national politics: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said the “storming performance” of his party MPs in Parliament had not only helped uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu, but had also made an impact on national politics.

In a statement in Chennai, he said the DMK MPs’ opposition to the Draft National Education Policy and the three-language formula had reverberated across the country, and they had succeed in cancelling the recruitment exam conducted by the Postal Department without offering candidates the choice of taking the test in Tamil.

“But the performance of the AIADMK government leaves a lot to be desired. It enacted a farce by suppressing the fact that the Centre had rejected the Bills seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET. It is unforgivable,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the people of Tamil Nadu were eagerly waiting for a change of regime, and the DMK was committed to bringing about the change through a democratic process.“The [upcoming] election to the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency has provided us an opportunity to lay the foundation for a new government,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said people were fully aware of the ‘partiality’ shown by the Election Commission in cancelling the Vellore poll, adding that the DMK was able to turn the attention of the Indian subcontinent to the Dravidian Movement by winning 37 Lok Sabha seats. “The kind of allegations that emerged in Vellore was also found in the Theni constituency. Did the Election Commission act on those allegations? Its failure paved the way for the victory of the AIADMK with a small margin [in Theni],” he said.