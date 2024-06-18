DMK MP writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman over misbehaviour by CISF personnel

DMK MP M. M. Abdulla on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, to complain about CISF’s personnel questioning him on the purpose of his visit to the Parliament complex.

In his letter, Mr. Abdulla said that at around 2:40pm when he entering the Parliament House Estate, he was stopped by the CISF personnel to ask him on the purpose of his visit and ‘where I [he] was headed inside the premises’.

“I am appalled by this behavior of the CISF personnel who questioned me on the purpose of my visit to the Parliament, a place where I represent the interests of the people and the State of Tamil Nadu. Such an unprecedented misbehavior has never happened earlier while the PSS was in charge of security,” Mr. Abdulla said in his letter.

“Sir, I strongly believe that Members of Parliament can enter the Parliament even if they do not have any official engagements and if I have any engagements, I am liable to disclose it to and answerable only to My Chairman, who is the Custodian of the Rajya Sabha,” he added.

The issue of handing over the Parliament security to the CISF has become a sensitive issue and several Opposition members have questioned the move.

The government had decided to hand over the Parliament security to CISF after a security breach on December 13 last year when two youth had managed to enter the Lok Sabha chamber.